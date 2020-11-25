Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: COCP, ADXS, VXRT, HEPA…

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) is up over 22% at $1.59 in pre-market trading Wednesday, adding to yesterday's gain of 48% on no news. The company anticipates the selection of a lead preclinical molecule for its COVID-19 coronavirus program by the end of 2020. Its fully owned drug candidate CC-42344 for Influenza A is expected to complete the ongoing IND-enabling studies and enter into clinical trials in 2021. The company is pursuing partnering opportunities for Hepatitis C drug candidate CC-31244, which has completed phase IIa clinical trial.

2. Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) is up more than 5% at $0.29 in pre-market hours today, gaining some of what it lost yesterday. The stock was down 27% yesterday after the company announced the pricing of $8 million public offering. The shares of common stock and warrants are being sold together at a combined public offering price of $0.30 per share.

3. Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) is up over 4% at $6.53 in pre-market hours today, gaining some of what it lost yesterday. The company's VXA-CoV2-1, an oral tablet COVID-19 vaccine candidate, is under phase I study.

4. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) is up over 3% at $5.38 in pre-market hours, adding to yesterday's gain of 25% on no news. The company's lead candidate is DM199 for Diabetic Kidney Disease, which is under phase II trial, with topline data expected in the first half of next year.

In the Red

1. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) is down more than 32% at $1.48 in pre-market trading Wednesday. Yesterday, the company priced an underwritten public offering of 20 million shares of its common stock at $1.50 each. The gross proceeds to Hepion from this offering are expected to be approximately $30 million.

2. Iterum Therapeutics PLC (ITRM) is down over 8% at $0.75 in pre-market hours today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up over 42% yesterday on no news. The company expects to submit its New Drug Application for oral Sulopenem for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTIs) due to quinolone-resistant pathogens to the FDA in the coming weeks. Cash and cash equivalents as of Sep.30, 2020, totaled $8.6 million.

3. Viveve Medical Inc. (VIVE) is up over 3.02% at $0.57 in pre-market hours today on no news. Earlier in the month, the company released Q3 results - reporting revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $1.5 million from the global placement of ten Viveve Systems and worldwide sales of approximately 2,100 disposable treatment tips, compared to revenue of $1.1 million for the same period in 2019.

