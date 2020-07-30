Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: CLRB, ADMA, AMAG, BNGO, SNOA...

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) is up over 36% at $1.87 in pre-market trading Thursday, on no news. The company's lead product candidate is CLR 131 under a phase II study in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma/Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and in a phase I dose-escalating clinical study in pediatric solid tumors and lymphomas. CLR 131 was granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA in lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma (LPL)/Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia in May of this year.

2. ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA), a commercial-stage company developing specialty plasma-derived products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, is up more than 33% at $3.79 in pre-market trading today. The company is expected to report second-quarter financial results on August 5.

3. Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is up over 27% at $0.95 in pre-market trading today, following the publication of a study in which the company's genome imaging technology Saphyr was used to build reference-quality genomes of six bat species. The six reference-quality bat genomes described in the journal Nature reveal how bats can carry and yet survive deadly viruses. It must be noted that understanding of the bat immune system contributes to knowledge of SARS-CoV-2 and the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, is up over 22% at $12.20 in pre-market hours. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2020, before the U.S. financial markets open.

5. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) is up more than 11% at $0.78 in pre-market trading, adding to yesterday's gain of 21%. The company's lead product candidate is Cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid, which is believed to aid in smoking cessation.

Last month, the company announced successful topline results from the New Zealand RAUORA phase III non-inferiority clinical trial comparing Cytisinicline to Pfizer's drug for smoking cessation Chantix in Maori (indigenous New Zealanders) and whanau (family) of Maori. According to the trial results, Cytisinicline demonstrated quit rates at least as effective as Chantix and had fewer side effects than Chantix. The company expects to initiate a phase III U.S. trial of Cytisinicline later this year.

6. vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) is up over 7% at $3.00 in pre-market hours. The company presented additional clinical data from its phase III study of investigational medication Azeliragon in people with mild Alzheimer's, dubbed STEADFAST, yesterday. The results from the STEADFAST study were initially reported in 2018. The study had not met the key goals.

7. Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) is up more than 6% at $2.38 in pre-market trading, adding to yesterday's gain of over 7%. Yesterday, the company announced the successful pre-clinical testing of its COVID-19 vaccine, which demonstrated immunogenicity proof-of-concept in animal models.

8. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) is up more than 2% at $7.97 in pre-market trading on no news. On July 29, the company entered into a licensing agreement with Columbia University for the rights to a rapid, one-step diagnostic test that detects the SARS-CoV-2 virus in as little as 30 minutes from a sample of saliva.

In the Red

1. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) is down more than 17% at pre-market trading on Thursday, following a proposed public offering of its common stock.

2. Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is down more than 10% at $0.52 in pre-market trading today, adding to yesterday's loss of more than 18%, on no news. On July 27, the company's gene therapy product candidate OCU400 was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA in the treatment of RHO mutation-associated retinal degeneration. OCU400's potential is being explored in the treatments of RHO mutation-associated retinal degeneration, CEP290 mutation-associated retinal degeneration, and NR2E3 mutation-associated retinal degeneration. This product is under pre-clinical testing.

3. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) is down more than 12% at $1.10 in pre-market hours, following a proposed public offering of its common stock.

4. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) is down more than 7% at $9.06 in pre-market hours today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. On July 29, the company announced that its Microsafe Disinfectant & Sanitizer has successfully passed both the Boeing Specification Standard BSS7434 and the British Aerospace Airbus specification AIMS09-00-002. The news sent the stock up over 50% in regular trading yesterday.

