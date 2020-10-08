Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: CDNA, IMTX, REGN, CRSP, TLC...

Markets
(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (AGE) is up over 38% at $1.17 in pre-market trading Thursday. The company is focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics for human aging.

2. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is up over 15% at $24.72 in pre-market hours on no news. The company's lead compound is PTG-300 that is currently in a phase 2 study in polycythemia vera and a phase 2 study in hereditary hemochromatosis. Initial results from the polycythemia vera trial that were reported in May this year were encouraging. Another compound in the pipeline is PTG-200, an IL-23 receptor antagonist partnered with Janssen, and is currently in a Phase 2 Crohn's study.

3. CareDx Inc (CDNA) is up over 14% at $50.35 in pre-market hours on encouraging preliminary unaudited revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The company offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre-and post-transplant patient journey. CareDx expects revenue for the third quarter of 2020 to be approximately $53.0 million, an increase of 57% compared with $33.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters have a consensus revenue estimate of $44.68 million for the quarter. The company is slated to report Q3 financial results early next month.

4. Immatics N.V. (IMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing T cell redirecting cancer immunotherapies, is up over 12% at $12.48 in pre-market hours on no news.

5. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is up over 4% at $620.88 in premarket trading today, following news of the company submitting a request to the FDA for an Emergency Use Authorization for its investigational COVID-19 treatment REGN-COV2. If REGN-COV2 secures EUA, the government has committed to making the COVID-19 therapy is available to the American people at no cost and would be responsible for their distribution. REGN-COV2 is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies REGN10933 and REGN10987. It should be noted that President Donald Trump who has tested positive for COVID-19 was given "a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail as a precautionary measure", according to White House physician Sean Conley.

6. CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is up over 5% at $102.96 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain. Yesterday, the company announced that its co-founder Professor Emmanuelle Charpentier has won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for her groundbreaking work on the CRISPR/Cas9 system.

In the Red

1. Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) is down over 15% in pre-market hours Thursday, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock rose over 36% yesterday after the company announced the receipt of approval both in Taiwan and Australia to conduct a phase I clinical trial of TLC19 Hydroxychloroquine Liposome Inhalation Suspension for COVID-19.

