Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: CBLI, VERO, CRBP, ZOM…

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) is up more than 29% at $3.67 in pre-market trading Monday, on no news. On October 19, the company entered into a definitive merger agreement with privately-held Cytocom, Inc. to combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2021.

2. Venus Concept Inc. (VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology company is up more than 23% at $2.68 in pre-market hours today on no news. In the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, the results of which were announced last month, the total GAAP revenue decreased 21% year-over-year, to $20.7 million, compared to $26.2 million for the third quarter 2019, driven by the negative impact on the business as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

3. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) is up over 16% at $1.75 in premarket hours Monday. The company's lead drug candidate is Lenabasum, which is under a phase III trial in Dermatomyositis, dubbed DETERMINE, with data from the trial anticipated in the second quarter of 2021.

In The Red

1. Scopus BioPharma Inc. (SCPS) is down over 21% at $17, adding to Friday's loss of more than 36%. The company made its debut on the Nasdaq as recently as Dec.16 at an opening price of $7.70.

2. Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) is down nearly 5% at $0.19 in pre-market trading, giving back some of what it gained on Friday, on no news. The company expects to begin commercialization of its TRUFORMA point-of-care diagnostic platform on March 30, 2021. The TRUFORMA diagnostic device, which is smaller than a desktop printer, has been designed to provide highly sensitive, species-optimized initial assays for the diagnosis of thyroid disease in dogs and cats, and adrenal disease in dogs.

