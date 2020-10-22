Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: CBLI, DARE, NEOS, APTX, CHEK...

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) is up over 6% at $3.35 in pre-market trading Thursday. On October 20, the company entered into a definitive merger agreement with privately-held Cytocom Inc. to combine their businesses in an all-stock transaction.

2. Daré Bioscience (DARE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative products for women's health, is up nearly 4% at $1.05 in pre-market hours. The lead investigational product is DARE-BV1, which is under a phase III clinical study for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis, dubbed DARE-BV1. The topline results from the study are expected by the end of this year.

3. Neos Therapeutics Inc (NEOS) is up over 2% at $0.88 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain of over 49%. Neos is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company developing and manufacturing central nervous system-focused products. Revenue is derived from two core commercial ADHD products, Adzenys XR-ODT and Cotempla XR-ODT. The total product revenues in the second quarter of 2020 were $13.1 million compared to $15.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The company's Q3 financial results are slated to be reported in the first week of November.

4. Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is up over 6% at $0.56 in pre-market hours today, following the release of a significant update to its suite of software tools for data analysis since the launch of Saphyr in 2017. Reduced compute time, faster variant analysis, more comprehensive clinical annotation and streamlined workflow for non-human model genomes used in drug development improve Saphyr's structural variation analysis even further, according to the company.

In the Red

1. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) is down over 19% at $0.92 in pre-market trading Thursday, adding to yesterday's loss of over 9%. The company's proprietary and investigational Neuro-Spinal Scaffold is in pivotal clinical studies for acute spinal cord injury. Enrollment in the follow-up study of the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold is expected to be completed by Q2, 2021.

2. Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) is down 10% at $3.51 in pre-market hours today, following the pricing of the public offering of its common stock. The company has offered to sell 14 million shares of its common stock at a price of $3.00 each. The gross proceeds are expected to be $42 million and the offering is scheduled to close on October 26.

3. Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) is down over 6% at $0.32 in pre-market hours. The company is not in compliance with the Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Notification and has been given time until December 28, 2020, to regain compliance. The company is mulling a reverse share split of its ordinary shares within a range of 1 for 10 to 1 for 20.

