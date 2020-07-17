Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: BNGO, ACRX, NBRV, HTBX...

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is up over 36% at $0.70 in pre-market trading today, following news that the first-ever complete assembly of a human chromosome utilized the Company's Saphyr system to assemble the genome correctly and verify the accuracy. While several long-read sequencing technologies generated the majority of the sequence, optical mapping data generated with Bionano's genome imaging instrument Saphyr was considered the ground truth for the genome structure and used to correct several assembly errors throughout the chromosome, according to an international team led by investigators from the University of California, Santa Cruz and the National Human Genome Research Institute.

2. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is up more than 26% at $1.35 in pre-market trading Friday.

3. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) is up over 22% at $1.31 in pre-market trading today. On July 3, the Company announced that it has regained compliance with the Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement. Last month, the Company reported positive results from its phase II trial of Levosimendan for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF).

4. Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) is up over 26% at $1.06 in pre-market trading Friday, on news that its partner, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc., has received approval from Health Canada to market oral and intravenous formulations of XENLETA to treat adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. Sunovion acquired the rights to market XENLETA in Canada from Nabriva in March 2019. In the U.S., XENLETA received FDA approval for the same indication last August.

5. Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) is up over 13% at $2.23 in pre-market trading Friday on no news. Last month, the Company had said that it remains on track to complete the design and development of its COVID-19 vaccine in July, and initiate manufacturing in early August. The Company is collaborating with Waisman Biomanufacturing to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine.

6. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) is up over 10% at 1.31 in pre-market trading Friday. Early this month, the Company had filed an Investigational New Drug application with the FDA for phase 1b/2b trial of trans sodium crocetinate (TSC) in COVID-19 patients. The Company expects to begin dosing in the Phase 1b part of the trial later this month, with data read-out expected later this quarter. The phase Ib part, which, if successful, will be followed by two randomized double-blinded Phase 2b trials.

7. Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) is up more than 5% at $2.40 in pre-market trading. On July 14, the Company announced that it has regained compliance with the NASDAQ minimum bid price listing requirement.

In the Red

1. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR) is down more than 6% at $0.50 in pre-market trading. The Company's lead product candidate is Larazotide, under a phase III trial for celiac disease, with interim analysis expected in the second half of 2021. As recently as last month, the Company initiated a phase 1b/2a clinical trial of NM-002 for the treatment of short bowel syndrome. The first patient is expected to be dosed in this in July 2020, with topline results expected in the first half of 2021.

2. Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) is down over 3% at $1.03 in pre-market trading. On July 15, the Company inked an agreement with Sterling Pharma USA LLC for US production of WP1122 to support its expanded development efforts in preparation for submitting a request to the FDA for Investigational New Drug status for WP1122 for the potential treatment of COVID-19. The news had sent the stock as much as 75% to $1.35 in intraday trading that day.

