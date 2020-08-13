Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: BCRX, TTOO, DBVT, INO...

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is up over 6% at $1.69 in pre-market trading Thursday. On August 11, the company had reported financial results for the second quarter and issued revenue guidance for the full year 2020. The total revenue for full-year 2020 is expected to be between $18.0 million to $20.0 million, including product revenues between $13.0 million to $14.0 million and research and contribution revenues between $5.0 million to $6.0 million. Total revenue for 2019 was $8.3 million, including product revenue of $5.3 million and research revenue of $3.0 million.

2. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) is up more than 4% at $4.15 in pre-market hours today. The company has a couple of catalysts to watch out for in the coming months. The lead asset, ORLADEYO, proposed for the prevention of HAE attacks, is under FDA review, with a decision expected on December 3, 2020. ORLADEYO is also under review in Japan and a decision is expected in December. Galidesivir, a broad-spectrum antiviral drug candidate of the company is being tested in COVID-19 patients in Brazil. The company expects to provide information from Part 1 of this ongoing clinical trial by the end of this quarter.

3. DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is up over 3% at $2.38 in pre-market trading today. The stock has lost over 40% of its value since the beginning of this month. On Aug.10, the FDA declined to approve the company's investigational Viaskin Peanut, a non-invasive, once-daily epicutaneous patch to treat peanut allergies in children ages 4 to 11 years.

In the Red

1. Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) is down more than 17% at $0.62 in pre-market hours Thursday, following news of its decision to implement a one-for-ten reverse split of its American Depositary Shares that will be effective at the beginning of trading on August 21, 2020. The primary purpose of the reverse split is to enable the company to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, noted Kitov in an SEC filing.

2. Biocept Inc. (BIOC) is down over 7% at $0.94 in pre-market hours today. Yesterday, the company reported second-quarter financial results. The net loss attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 narrowed to $6.5 million or $0.05 per share from $7.8 million or $0.38 per share in the year-ago quarter. But revenues for the second quarter of 2020 declined to $0.92 million from $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2019, with the decrease attributable to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) is down more than 6% at $0.38 in pre-market trading, adding to yesterday's loss of nearly 5%. The company reported Q2 financial results yesterday. Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020, shrunk to $707 thousand or $0.01 per share from $3.05 million or $0.14 per share for the same period last year. Total revenue for Q2, 2020 was $1.19 million, up from $0.26 million in the year-ago quarter, an increase of 356%, due to shipment of a large nutraceutical initial test order to Malaysian distributor.

4. Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) is down over 9% at $1.41 in pre-market hours, adding to yesterday's loss of more than 15%. On August 7, the company had provided financial, clinical, and operational updates for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

5. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) is down more than 4% at $13.10 in pre-market trading, adding to yesterday's loss of nearly 6%. The company's COVID-19 DNA vaccine INO-4800 is under a phase I study and positive interim data from the first two cohorts in the trial in the U.S. were reported in June. A phase II/III clinical study of INO-4800 in the U.S. is expected to start in September.

