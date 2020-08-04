Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: ATHE, COCP, CHFS, EVFM, DBVT...

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) is up more than 220% at $4.35 in pre-market hours Tuesday after the company announced that new clinical and experimental pharmacology data for its lead drug candidate ATH434 has been selected for presentation at the 2020 International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders (MDS 2020) and the American Neurological Association's 2020 Annual Meeting (ANA 2020). ATH434 has been successfully studied in a phase I study for Multiple System Atrophy, a Parkinsonian disorder.

2. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP) is up over 46% at $3.45 in pre-market trading Tuesday, following news that a research conducted by virologists in the College of Veterinary Medicine at Kansas State University with the company's series of optimized coronavirus 3CLpro inhibitors blocked replication of the human coronaviruses MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 in cultured cells and in a mouse model for MERS.

3. Verastem Inc. (VSTM) is up over 21% at $1.73 in pre-market trading on no news. The company is slated to report second-quarter financial results this week.

4. CHF Solutions Inc. (CHFS), a medical device company, is up over 24% at $1.24 in pre-market trading Tuesday. The company markets the Aquadex SmartFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. The second- quarter 2020 financial results will be released today.

5. DURECT Corporation (DRRX) is up over 8% at $2.55 in pre-market trading, following Q2 financial results. Total revenues were $25.8 million and net income was $14.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to total revenues of $4.0 million and a net loss of $7.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

6. Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) is up over 6% at $3.40 in pre-market trading. The company is slated to report Q2 financial results today. Evofem's first commercial product, Phexxi, the first and only vaginal pH modulator for the prevention of pregnancy, was approved in May of this year. Phexxi is expected to be launched in September.

7. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) is up over 5% at $10.30 in pre-market trading on no news. On July 29, the company entered into a licensing agreement with Columbia University for the rights to a rapid, one-step diagnostic test that detects the SARS-CoV-2 virus in as little as 30 minutes from a sample of saliva. A phase II trial of Abivertinib in patients with COVID-19 who have moderate to severe pulmonary symptoms is expected to start this month.

In the Red

1. DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is down more than 30% at $2.79 in pre-market trading today on news of the FDA declining to approve the company's investigational Viaskin Peanut, a non-invasive, once-daily epicutaneous patch to treat peanut allergies in children ages 4 to 11 years.

2. Avinger Inc. (AVGR) is down more than 30% at $0.39 in pre-market hours Tuesday, following the pricing of its $6 million underwritten public offering of common stock. The company has offered to sell 15.79 million shares of its common stock at a price of $0.38 per share.

3. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) is down more than 8% at $1.51 in pre-market trading. On July 30, the company announced that it has received approval to commence its phase III trial of AD04 for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder in Croatia, dubbed ONWARD. The company is also planning to make a filing to the FDA for the designation of AD04 under an expedited review program.

4. electroCore Inc. (ECOR) is down more than 5% at $2.21 in pre-market hours today. On July 30, the company provided an update on the availability, distribution, and pricing for its gammaCore Sapphire CV non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy. Under Emergency Use Authorization, gammaCore Sapphire CV has been allowed for use at home or in a healthcare setting for the acute treatment of asthma exacerbations in known or suspected COVID-19 patients.

5. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) is down more than 6% at $10.37 in pre-market trading Tuesday, giving back some of what it gained yesterday.

