Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: ASTC, SELB, XERS, ADTX, ITRM...

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) is up over 200% at $5.15 in pre-market trading Wednesday, following a joint development agreement with Cleveland Clinic to develop a rapid COVID-19 breath test. The proposed test is a non-invasive device that will use breath samples to identify COVID-19 strains, with the potential to provide a low-cost, self-service screening option that could be deployed on a large-scale.

2. Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) is up over 14% at $2.50 in pre-market trading today, on securing Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the FDA for investigational drug MMA-101 for the treatment of isolated methylmalonic acidemia (MMA) due to methylmalonyl-CoA mutase (MMUT) gene mutations. AskBio and Selecta expect to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial of MMA-101 and ImmTOR for patients with MMA in the first half of 2021.

3. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XERS) is up over 8% at $5.70 in pre-market hours today, following news of getting Fast Track designation from the FDA for the investigation of XP-0863 for the treatment of acute repetitive seizures. A phase Ib study which evaluated the pharmacokinetics, safety, and tolerability of XP-0863 had yielded positive results last May. Based on the feedback from the FDA, the company could advance XP-0863 directly into a phase III registration study in both pediatric and adult patients with epilepsy.

4. ADiTx Therapeutics Inc. (ADTX) is up over 7% at $2.17 in pre-market trading today on no news. Last month, the company signed a collaboration agreement with Salveo Diagnostics Inc. to commercialize the AditxtScore Platform starting this quarter. AditxtScore for COVID-19 is designed for use in detecting antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 antigens. The application seeking Emergency Use Authorization for AditxtScore was submitted to the FDA on Aug.24.

In the Red

1. Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) is down nearly 7% at $1.07 in pre-market trading Wednesday, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The company is scheduled to present data from its phase III trials which evaluated Sulopenem in uncomplicated urinary tract infection, dubbed SURE-1, and complicated urinary tract infection, dubbed SURE-2, today at the Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA) IDWeek 2020. The topline results from the SURE-1 and SURE-2 trials were reported in June of this year. While the uncomplicated urinary tract infection trial produced mixed results, the complicated urinary tract infection trial failed to achieve the primary endpoint.

2. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) is down 7% at $1.40 in pre-market hours today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The stock was up over 20% yesterday on news of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS") authorizing the company as a Medicare Provider. With this certification, the company can now bill Medicare directly for procurement of its ReWalk Personal Exoskeleton for Medicare beneficiaries and is now listed in the Medicare.gov Supplier Directory.

3. Galapagos NV (GLPG) is down over 6% at $123.19 in pre-market hours. On October 15, Servier and Galapagos announced that their phase II trial with GLPG1972/S201086 in knee osteoarthritis patients, dubbed ROCCELLA, failed to meet the primary and secondary objectives.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.