Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: APM, TTOO, BCRX, ZSAN, BNTX...

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Aptorum Group Limited (APM) is up more than 30% at $2.65 in pre-market trading Tuesday, following business update and financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The net loss narrowed to $7.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $9.6 million for the same period in 2019, thanks to a decline in interest expenses.

2. T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) is up more than 12% at $1.76, following the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test, the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

3. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) is up over 11% at $4.61 in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain of more than 4%. Yesterday, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases awarded the company a new contract totaling $44 million to advance Galidesivir, a broad-spectrum antiviral drug in development for the treatment of COVID-19. Galidesivir is under a phase 1 trial in patients with COVID-19.

4. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) is up over 5% at $24.07 in pre-market hours on no news. The company agreed to acquire a controlling interest in Genkyotex SA, a leader in NOX inhibition therapies, last month, with an expected closing in October 2020.

In the Red

1. Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is down over 14% at $1.39 in pre-market hours Tuesday, following a proposed public offering of its common stock.

2. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) is down over 6% at $0.51 in pre-market hours today. In the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, the results of which were reported last month, the company generated total revenue of $33.62 million compared to $50 million in the year-ago quarter. However, net loss shrunk to $17.4 million or $0.37 per share from $27.5 million or $0.58 per share in the year-earlier period.

3. BioNTech SE (BNTX) is down over 3% at $58.96 in pre-market trading today, adding to yesterday's loss of more than 4%. A pivotal Phase 2b/3 trial for the BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine is underway. The company is targeting filing for emergency authorization or approval of the vaccine as early as October if the trial results are positive.

