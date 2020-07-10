Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: ANIX, BNGO, ZIOP, TRVI…

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc. (UMRX) are up more than 17% at $3.55 in pre-market trading. On July 6, the Company completed the acquisition of Kiq LLC, a privately held biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision kinase inhibitors. The acquisition brings PLX9486, which is under a phase I/II trial in patients with Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors, to Unum's pipeline.

2. Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) is up over 12% at $3.28 on Friday, following news that the European Patent Office has issued an Intention to Grant notice for the first European patent covering Anixa's novel CAR-T cancer treatment technology, which has been licensed from The Wistar Institute.

3. Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) is up more than 14% at $0.55 in pre-market trading, following the launch of new Bionano Prep SP Tissue and Tumor Kit, a DNA isolation kit developed expressly for analysis of tumors and tissue with its Saphyr system. The Company's Saphyr is a DNA sequencing system that detects large-scale structural variations. The new Bionano Prep SP Tissue and Tumor Kit allow for the consistent isolation of UHMW DNA in less than six hours from what is traditionally a difficult and highly complex sample type, according to the Company.

4. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) is up over 4% at $3.40 in pre-market trading Friday, on news of initiation of phase 1 clinical trial of CD19-specific CAR-T, using the Company's Rapid Personalized Manufacturing (RPM) technology, in patients with relapsed CD19+ leukemias and lymphomas. The trial is designed to enroll up to 24 patients with advanced CD19+ leukemias and lymphomas who have relapsed after allogeneic bone marrow transplant.

In the Red

1. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) is down more than 19% at $4.39 in pre-market trading on Friday. The Company's lead drug candidate is Nalbuphine ER, under a phase 2b/3 trial in patients with severe pruritus from prurigo nodularis, dubbed PRISM. A sample size re-estimation analysis once 50% of the patients in the trial are evaluable for the primary endpoint is slated for mid-2020. Nalbuphine ER is also under a phase 2 trial for chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the clinical sites have halted their enrollment and treatment of patients in this trial. Enrollment may restart in the second half of 2020, according to the Company.

2. Shares of Endologix Inc. (ELGX) are down more than 18% at $0.26 in pre-market trading today. On July 6, the Company had announced the initiation of a voluntary Chapter 11 case and simultaneous filing of a consensual plan of reorganization supported by Deerfield Partners.

