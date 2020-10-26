Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: ALRN, SELB, CODX, IPHA, NNOX…

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in the pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN) is up over 23% at $2.35 in pre-market trading, following new positive clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1b trial with ALRN-6924 in patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer.

2. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (SELB) is up more than 16% at $3.30 in pre-market hours. A phase 3 clinical program of SEL-212 for chronic refractory gout commenced last month, with topline data expected in the second half of 2022. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, or Sobi in short, has in-licensed SEL-212 from Selecta and will be responsible for development, regulatory and commercial activities in all markets outside of China.

3. Avenue Therapeutics Inc. (ATXI) is up over 15% at $4.00 in pre-market hours on no news. On October 12, the company was issued a Complete Response Letter by the FDA for IV Tramadol, proposed for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults in a medically supervised health care setting.

4. Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) is up over 12% at $14 in pre-market hours today on no news. The company's SARS-CoV-2 Test has been made available under an emergency access mechanism called an Emergency Use Authorization since April of this year. In the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, the results of which were reported in August, the net income was $12.6 million or $0.43 per share on total revenue of $24.04 million. This compared with a net loss of $1.34 million or $0.08 per share and revenue of $0.61 million in the year-ago quarter.

In the Red

1. Innate Pharma S.A. (IPHA) is down 8% at $4.27 in pre-market hours Monday, giving back some of what it gained on Friday. The company's lead compound is Monalizumab, which is partnered with AstraZeneca (AZN). Last week, the first patient was dosed in a phase III clinical trial, INTERLINK-1, evaluating Monalizumab in combination with Eli Lilly's Erbitux in patients with immuno-oncology (IO)-pre-treated recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, triggering a $50 million milestone payment from AstraZeneca for Innate Pharma.

2. Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) is down over 7% at $2.51 in pre-market trading today, giving back some of what it gained on Friday. The stock was up over 13% on Friday, following the success of its micro ScoutCam 8.0 HD video camera in NASA's third Robotic Refueling Mission (RRM3), which was officially used in-orbit on October 19th-22st, 2020.

3. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) is down over 5% at $29 in pre-market trading on no news. The company made its debut on the Nasdaq Global Market on August 21, 2020, offering its shares at a price of $18 each. This medical imaging technology company is scheduled to make a live demonstration of its flagship Nanox.ARC System at Radiology Society of North America 2020, which is being held November 29 - December 5 in Chicago.

