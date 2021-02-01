Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: ADMS, VXRT, BCRX, CATB…

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) is up nearly 24% at $7.31 in pre-market trading Monday as the company awaits the FDA decision on its application seeking approval to modify the indication statement for GOCOVRI to include treatment for Parkinson's disease patients receiving levodopa and experiencing OFF episodes. The decision is expected today. GOCOVRI is approved by the FDA for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medicines.

2. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) is up more than 21% at $10.33 in pre-market trading Monday. On January 22, 2021, the company received approval for its oral, once-daily ORLADEYO 150 mg for prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older. The drug was approved in the U.S. on Dec.3, 2020. An approval decision on ORLADEYO in the EU is expected next quarter. The drug is expected to generate peak sales of $500 million. The company is also developing an antiviral Galidesivir for the treatment of COVID-19.

3. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (SRNE) is up over 11% at $14.09 in pre-market trading Monday, following additional positive results from its phase 1b study of human allogeneic adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells, COVI-MSC, for patients suffering from COVID-19-induced acute respiratory distress (ARD) or acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). On January 26, 2021, the company announced that the first three enrolled ICU COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital within a week of starting COVI-MSC infusions. On Friday, after the bell, the company announced that the fourth ICU COVID-19 patient was also discharged after COVI-MSC treatment.

4. Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) is up over 12% at $13.47 in pre-market hours today as it gears up to report data from its phase I trial of oral COVID-19 vaccine this week. The oral COVID-19 vaccine is based on the company's VAAST platform, and pre-clinical histology data, announced recently, has shown that the oral vaccine offered protection against lung inflammation in hamster models.

In the Red

1. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) is down nearly 8% at $4.26 in pre-market trading Monday, giving back some of what it gained on Friday. The stock was up over 21% on Friday, following news of the FDA lifting the clinical hold on the company's phase I/II dose-escalation clinical trial evaluating BPX-601 and Rimiducid in patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic or prostate cancer. The trial was placed on hold last December, following the death of a pancreatic cancer patient in the study.

2. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) is down over 8% at $3.78 in pre-market hours today, giving back some of what it gained Friday. The stock was up over 70% at $4.15 on Friday on news of the company acquiring Quellis Biosciences Inc., a privately-held emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering new molecules to treat serious rare diseases.

3. Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) is down over 5% at $0.69 in pre-market trading today, on no news. A phase I/II trial of ADXS-503 as a monotherapy and in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA in non-small cell lung cancer is underway. The company strengthened its balance sheet last month through a $9.2 million public offering and utilization of common stock purchase agreement and at-the-market facility.

