Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: ACHV, ECOR, ADMA, DBVT, PRPO...

(RTTNews) - What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (ACHV) is up over 1,800% at $11.88 in pre-market trading Friday. The company's lead product candidate is Cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid, which is believed to aid in smoking cessation.

Last month, the company announced successful topline results from the New Zealand RAUORA phase III non-inferiority clinical trial comparing Cytisinicline to Pfizer's drug for smoking cessation Chantix in Maori (indigenous New Zealanders) and whanau (family) of Maori. According to the trial results, Cytisinicline demonstrated quit rates at least as effective as Chantix and had fewer side effects than Chantix. The company expects to initiate a phase III U.S. trial of Cytisinicline later this year.

Achieve Life is slated to report second-quarter 2020 financial results and provide an update on the Cytisinicline clinical development program on Thursday, August 6.

2. electroCore Inc. (ECOR) is up over 100% at $3.11 in pre-market trading, following an update on the availability, distribution, and pricing for its gammaCore Sapphire CV non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy. Under Emergency Use Authorization, gammaCore Sapphire CV has been allowed for use at home or in a healthcare setting for the acute treatment of asthma exacerbations in known or suspected COVID-19 patients. Initial distribution to hospitals and patients is expected to begin on July 31. While the list price of gammaCore Sapphire CV is $1,750, electroCore will be offering it to all customers for $1,250 until further notice.

3. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is up over 15% at $1.55 in pre-market trading. The company is slated to present preclinical results of TNX-1900 (oxytocin solution for intranasal delivery) at the American Academy of Neurology's first-ever Sports Concussion Conference on July 31.

4. Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is up over 13% at $1.08 in pre-market trading on no news. The company's lead product candidate Qtrypta, proposed for the acute treatment of migraine, is under FDA review, with a decision expected on October 20, 2020.

5. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) is up more than 9% at $8.28 in pre-market hours. The company is scheduled to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, and provide a business update on Thursday, August 6.

6. ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA), a commercial-stage company developing specialty plasma-derived products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, is up more than 8% at $4.04 in pre-market trading today. The company is expected to report second-quarter financial results on August 5.

7. DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) is up more than 6% at $4.11 in pre-market hours. The company's investigational immunotherapy Viaskin Peanut, proposed for the treatment of peanut-allergic children ages 4 to 11 years, is under FDA review, with a decision expected on August 5.

In the Red

1. Precipio Inc. (PRPO) is down over 24% at $5.30 in pre-market hours Friday. The stock had gained nearly 470% yesterday on news that it is gearing up for the rollout of its COVID-19 serology antibody tests that recently received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA.

2. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) is down nearly 15% at $1.65 in pre-market trading. F-star Therapeutics Limited, a privately-held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is all set to go public through a reverse merger with Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH). The transaction, which has been approved by both companies, is expected to close in late 2020. Following closing, the combined company will operate under the name F-star Therapeutics Inc., and will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "FSTX".

3. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) is down over 12% at $1.76 in pre-market trading today, giving back nearly all it gained yesterday.

4. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) is down 4% at $1.58 in pre-market trading today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. The company's lead product candidate is CLR 131 under a phase II study in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma/Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and in a phase I dose-escalating clinical study in pediatric solid tumors and lymphomas. CLR 131 was granted Fast Track Designation by the FDA in lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma (LPL)/Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia in May of this year.

