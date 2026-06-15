BioTech
BYAH

Pre-Market Movers: BYAH, LXEO, ELTX Swing Big

June 15, 2026 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Biotech companies are seeing significant pre-market activity this Monday.

Price swings ahead of the opening bell are being driven by clinical trial and regulatory updates, as well as trial endpoint misses.

In the Green - Premarket Gainers

On Monday, the following stocks were trading significantly higher in the premarket session.

1. Gelteq Limited. (GELS) - up 46% at $1.43 2. Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (BYAH) - up 20% at $1.77 3. Upexi, Inc. (UPXI) - up 10% at $0.99 4. BiomX Inc. (PHGE) - up 10% at $0.59 5. Metagenomi Therapeutics, Inc. (MGX) - up 8% at $1.30 6. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (LXEO) - up 7% at $4.67 7. Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) - up 7% at $0.84 8. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) - up 6% at $1.53 9. BioVie Inc. (BIVI) - up 6% at $1.72 10. Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR) - up 4% at $1.48

In the Red - Premarket Losers The following stocks were trading lower in the premarket session on Monday.

1. Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (ELTX) - down 62% at $5.79 2. 20/20 Biolabs, Inc. (AIDX) - down 18% at $0.79 3. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (PPCB) - down 9% at $2.07 4. Moolec Science SA(MLEC) - down 9% at $6.90 5. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) - down 9% at $0.31 6. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) - down 8% at $2.35 7. Universe Pharmaceuticals INC. (UPC) - down 8% at $2.97 8. Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Limited. (ZYBT) - down 8% at $0.77 9. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) - down 7% at $3.01 10. Advanced Biomed Inc. (ADVB) - down 7% at $4.20

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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BYAH
ELTX
LXEO

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