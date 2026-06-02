Pre-Market Movers: BJDX, PMI, SBFM Drive Momentum

(RTTNews) - Biotech stocks are showing strong pre-market moves this Tuesday, hinting at possible breakout setups.

Assessing sentiment and momentum in the premarket sets the tone for a trader's day.

In the Green - Premarket Gainers

On Tuesday, the following stocks were trading significantly higher in the premarket session.

1. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (BJDX) - up 193% at $6.35 2. Picard Medical, Inc.(PMI) - up 95% at $0.33 3. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (SBFM) - up 26% at $3.00 4. Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL) - up 20% at $2.93 5. Conexeu Sciences Inc. (CNXU) - up 17% at $16.50 6. LifeVantage Corporation. (LFVN) - up 15% at $10.80 7. Rocket One Inc. (RKTO) - up 11% at $1.49 8. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX) - up 8% at $1.35 9. BioAtla, Inc. (BCAB) - up 7% at $3.77 10. OS Therapies Incorporated. (OSTX) - up 5% at $2.03

In the Red - Premarket Losers

The following stocks were trading lower in the premarket session on Tuesday.

1. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) - down 52% at $3.06 2. Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) - down 23% at $0.06 3. Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. (HCWC) - down 18% at $0.30 4. Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) - down 18% at $0.09 5. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX) - down 9% at $306.00 6. 20/20 Biolabs, Inc. (AIDX) - down 9% at $0.94 7. Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) - down 8% at $0.75 8. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORIC) - down 8% at $8.25. 9. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (LSTA) - down 8% at $3.30 10. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) - down 8% at $0.83

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