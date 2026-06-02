BioTech
BJDX

Pre-Market Movers: BJDX, PMI, SBFM Drive Momentum

June 02, 2026 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Biotech stocks are showing strong pre-market moves this Tuesday, hinting at possible breakout setups.

Assessing sentiment and momentum in the premarket sets the tone for a trader's day.

In the Green - Premarket Gainers

On Tuesday, the following stocks were trading significantly higher in the premarket session.

1. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (BJDX) - up 193% at $6.35 2. Picard Medical, Inc.(PMI) - up 95% at $0.33 3. Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (SBFM) - up 26% at $3.00 4. Jin Medical International Ltd. (ZJYL) - up 20% at $2.93 5. Conexeu Sciences Inc. (CNXU) - up 17% at $16.50 6. LifeVantage Corporation. (LFVN) - up 15% at $10.80 7. Rocket One Inc. (RKTO) - up 11% at $1.49 8. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX) - up 8% at $1.35 9. BioAtla, Inc. (BCAB) - up 7% at $3.77 10. OS Therapies Incorporated. (OSTX) - up 5% at $2.03

In the Red - Premarket Losers

The following stocks were trading lower in the premarket session on Tuesday.

1. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) - down 52% at $3.06 2. Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) - down 23% at $0.06 3. Healthy Choice Wellness Corp. (HCWC) - down 18% at $0.30 4. Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) - down 18% at $0.09 5. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX) - down 9% at $306.00 6. 20/20 Biolabs, Inc. (AIDX) - down 9% at $0.94 7. Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) - down 8% at $0.75 8. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORIC) - down 8% at $8.25. 9. Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (LSTA) - down 8% at $3.30 10. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) - down 8% at $0.83

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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Stocks mentioned

BJDX
FULC
PMI
SBFM

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