Pre-market Movers: ZSAN, SOPA, TCS, IFBD, ENPH…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Infobird Co., Ltd (IFBD) is up over 25% at $1.17 Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is up over 18% at $171.27 Biofrontera AG (BFRA) is up over 14% at $3.40 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) is up over 8% at $269 WeWork Inc. (WE) is up over 7% at $7.50 SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is up over 6% at $17.10 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (ERYP) is up over 6% at $2.01

In the Red

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is down over 53% at $0.22 Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is down over 32% at $3.14 The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) is down over 25% at $7.81 Aegon N.V. (AEG) is down over 8% at $5.70 uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) is down over 7% at $1.87 Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NVCT) is down over 6% at $5.88 Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is down over 5% at $0.62

