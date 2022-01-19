Pre-market Movers: ZGNX, RVI, SOFI, VINE, CRDF…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) is up over 63% at $25.61 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is up over 20% at $14.52 Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (VINE) is up over 18% at $6.64 FREYR Battery (FREY) is up over 10% at $9.60 Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX) is up over 7% at $2.92 Sasol Limited (SSL) is up over 6% at $20.96 Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD) is up over 6% at $4.33 Datasea Inc. (DTSS) is up over 6% at $1.28 SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) is up over 5% at $0.55

In the Red

Retail Value Inc. (RVI) is down over 51% at $3.09 Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) is down over 17% at $5.05 Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (ENSC) is down over 13% at $2.99 DatChat, Inc. (DATS) is down over 10% at $2.98 Valneva SE (VALN) is down over 8% at $29.88 Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI) is down over 6% at $0.44 NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO) is down over 5% at $6.03

