Pre-market Movers: WVE, TTCF, AAP, CCL, CUK…

November 16, 2022 — 07:05 am EST

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) is up over 15% at $3.67 AGBA Acquisition Limited (AGBA) is up over 9% at $5.48 Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) is up over 6% at $5.75 FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) is up over 6% at $4.58

In the Red

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF) is down over 15% at $2.82 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) is down over 14% at $157.00 Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is down over 13% at $9.70 Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) is down over 12% at $8.77 Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (LVLU) is down over 12% at $5.50 ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) is down over 9% at $18.50 Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) is down over 9% at $5.44 Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (ACRV) is down over 7% at $15.35 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) is down over 7% at $2.78 Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) is down over 7% at $2.48 Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT) is down over 6% at $2.03

