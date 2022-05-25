Markets
AXSM

Pre-market Movers: VRCA, CMRA, WEN, SPRC, NEGG…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

The Wendy's Company (WEN) is up over 11% at $18.18 Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NEGG) Is up over 10% at $4.50 Dole plc (DOLE) is up over 9% at $10.90 BRC Inc. (BRCC) is up over 9% at $9.54 Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Is up over 8% at $22.54 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) is up over 7% at $13.20 Velo3D, Inc. (VLD) is up over 7% at $2.32 Caleres, Inc. (CAL) is up over 6% at $22.25 Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) is up over 5% at $5.03

In the Red

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRCA) is down over 56% at $2.42 Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (CMRA) is down over 24% at $6.71 SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) is down over 11% at $2.49 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) is down over 6% at $24.45 Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (KDNY) is down over 5% at $14.22 Toast, Inc. (TOST) is down over 5% at $13.59

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AXSM BRCC CAL DOLE JWN KD KDNY NEGG RAD SPRC TOST VLD VRCA WEN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular