Pre-market Movers: VOXR, MDIA, DFLI, MPTI, NMRD…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

Vox Royalty Corp. Common Stock (VOXR) is up over 53% at $4.15 MediaCo Holding Inc. (MDIA) is up over 33% at $2.18 Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp. (DFLI) is up over 17% at $15.43 1847 Holdings LLC (EFSH) is up over 5% at $1.90

M-tron Industries, Inc. (MPTI) is down over 15% at $13.15 Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) is down over 15% at $2.63 Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) is down over 13% at $2.12 Silo Pharma, Inc. (SILO) is down over 12% at $5.03 ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) is down over 7% at $143.72 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) is down over 7% at $31.99 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is down over 5% at $6.73

