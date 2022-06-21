Markets
Pre-market Movers: VALN, GROV, GTIM, BGNE, FEDU…

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Valneva SE (VALN) is up over 83% at $25.21 Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (GROV) is up over 27% at $12.71 Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) is up over 21% at $3.27 BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) is up over 15% at $151.99 Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) is up over 11% at $49.67 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is up over 11% at $23.65 SM Energy Company (SM) is up over 10% at $43.70 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) is up over 10% at $39.08 KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is up over 9% at $17.31

In the Red

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) Is down over 15% at $7.31 Allego N.V. (ALLG) is down over 12% at $6.31 Momentus Inc. (MNTS) is down over 11% at $2.31 SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is down over 9% at $3.64 Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) is down over 6% at $8.26 Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (CMRA) is down over 6% at $4.15

