Pre-market Movers: USEA, GRRR, SSU, ELA, LPG…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.55 A.M. ET).

In the Green

United Maritime Corporation (USEA) is up over 63% at $3.59 Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) is up over 60% at $53.69 Envela Corporation (ELA) is up over 28% at $9.69 Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) is up over 26% at $18.76 ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) is up over 24% at $2.97 NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) is up over 18% at $4.29 Edgio, Inc. (EGIO) is up over 16% at $2.44 Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is up over 15% at $20.20 Allego N.V. (ALLG) is up over 11% at $3.80 Trinseo PLC (TSE) is up over 10% at $43.36 Velo3D, Inc. (VLD) is up over 10% at $2.43 Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) is up over 8% at $51.19 Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) is up over 6% at $79.12 Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is up over 6% at $2.67 Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) is up over 6% at $2.48

In the Red

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (SSU) is down over 32% at $4.34 MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MYMD) is down over 24% at $3.05 Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) is down over 23% at $9.19 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) is down over 18% at $35.20 TDH Holdings, Inc. (PETZ) is down over 9% at $2.72 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) is down over 8% at $39.14 The China Fund, Inc. (CHN) is down over 6% at $13.24 ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is down over 6% at $5.91 Lightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV) is down over 5% at $2.99

