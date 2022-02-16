Pre-market Movers: UPST, ISPO, RBLX, TOST, WIX…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is up over 26% at $137.73 Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) is up over 16% at $13.26 Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) is up over 13% at $6.85 Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) is up over 12% at $2.80 Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) is up over 9% at $3.76

In the Red

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is down over 15% at $61.98 Toast, Inc. (TOST) is down over 15% at $23.79 Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is down over 13% at $99.98 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is down over 13% at $10.77 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is down over 11% at $51.74 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) is down over 10% at $10.19 Vivakor, Inc. (VIVK) is down over 9% at $3.57

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.