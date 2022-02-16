Markets
CODA

Pre-market Movers: UPST, ISPO, RBLX, TOST, WIX…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is up over 26% at $137.73 Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) is up over 16% at $13.26 Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (CODA) is up over 13% at $6.85 Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) is up over 12% at $2.80 Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) is up over 9% at $3.76

In the Red

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is down over 15% at $61.98 Toast, Inc. (TOST) is down over 15% at $23.79 Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is down over 13% at $99.98 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is down over 13% at $10.77 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is down over 11% at $51.74 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) is down over 10% at $10.19 Vivakor, Inc. (VIVK) is down over 9% at $3.57

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CODA DRCT ERIC HUSN ISPO PACB RBLX TOST UPST VIVK WIX ZI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular