Pre-market Movers: UHAL, CANO, VCSA, APPS, ORGO…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

AMERCO (UHAL) is up over 63% at $84.00 Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) is up over 22% at $13.18 Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) is up over 17% at $6.77 Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (HUDI) is up over 15% at $10.00 Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) is up over 15% at $2.98 RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) is up over 13% at $32.07 Embark Technology, Inc. (EMBK) is up over 13% at $4.82 Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is up over 11% at $18.21 NICE Ltd. (NICE) is up over 7% at $180.98 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH) is up over 7% at $84.61 Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) is up over 6% at $33.10 Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) is up over 5% at $3.39

In the Red

Cano Health, Inc. (CANO) is down over 34% at $2.19 Vacasa, Inc. (VCSA) is down over 29% at $2.51 Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) is down over 22% at $2.40 Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is down over 14% at $17.86 InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) is down over 13% at $2.30 B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) is down over 8% at $13.45 Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is down over 7% at $20.85 Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is down over 5% at $10.35

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.