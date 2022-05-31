Markets
ARC

Pre-market Movers: TXMD, CTT, PEGY, AUY, FRO…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.40 A.M. ET).

In the Green

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) is up over 344% at $9.51 CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT) is up over 34% at $11.15 Pineapple Energy Inc. (PEGY) is up over 17% at $2.83 Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is up over 15% at $5.96 Sunlands Technology Group (STG) is up over 12% at $5.30 Save Foods, Inc. (SVFD) is up over 7% at $4.25 Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) is up over 5% at $2.40

In the Red

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is down over 12% at $9.97 Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is down over 11% at $10.74 ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) is down over 11% at $2.75 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) is down over 11% at $2.21 Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) is down over 10% at $2.83 Nyxoah S.A. (NYXH) is down over 8% at $11.87

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARC AUY AVDL CTT ETON FRO GFI NYXH STG SVFD TXMD VNTR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular