Pre-market Movers: TXMD, CTT, PEGY, AUY, FRO…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.40 A.M. ET).

In the Green

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) is up over 344% at $9.51 CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT) is up over 34% at $11.15 Pineapple Energy Inc. (PEGY) is up over 17% at $2.83 Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is up over 15% at $5.96 Sunlands Technology Group (STG) is up over 12% at $5.30 Save Foods, Inc. (SVFD) is up over 7% at $4.25 Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) is up over 5% at $2.40

In the Red

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is down over 12% at $9.97 Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is down over 11% at $10.74 ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) is down over 11% at $2.75 Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) is down over 11% at $2.21 Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) is down over 10% at $2.83 Nyxoah S.A. (NYXH) is down over 8% at $11.87

