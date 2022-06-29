Pre-market Movers: TWOU, XAIR, AGRX, NRGV, ICVX…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).

2U, Inc. (TWOU) is up over 16% at $10.88 Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR) is up over 15% at $6.67 TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) is up over 9% at $34.38 Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) is up over 8% at $16.98 SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) is up over 8% at $7.25 Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) is up over 8% at $3.44 Weber Inc. (WEBR) is up over 7% at $8.76 Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED) is up over 7% at $3.19

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) is down over 14% at $2.05 Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) is down over 13% at $8.61 Icosavax, Inc. (ICVX) is down over 13% at $7.27 AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) is down over 9% at $73.99 Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) is down over 9% at $8.52 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is down over 8% at $32.71 Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is down over 8% at $9.46 NIO Inc. (NIO) is down over 7% at $20.68 ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) is down over 7% at $2.64

