Pre-market Movers: TUSK, AQB, LGVN, CNTB, UWMC…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) is up over 37% at $3.03 Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) is up over 28% at $8.85 UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is up over 24% at $6.86 BioHiTech Global, Inc. (BHTG) is up over 24% at $1.28 Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) is up over 22% at $12.24 Intuit Inc. (INTU) is up over 10% at $692.10 BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) is up over 8% at $1.05 OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is up over 7% at $2.16 Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (ALZN) is up over 5% at $2.25

In the Red

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) is down over 29% at $2.21 Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) is down over 27% at $8.78 Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is down over 22% at $35.39 Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) is down over 22% at $2.87 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) is down over 10% at $3.49 Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) is down over 9% at $9.65 Workday, Inc. (WDAY) is down over 8% at $275.00 ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) is down over 7% at $1.90 Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is down over 6% at $27.28 Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is down over 4% at $1.04

