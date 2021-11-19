Markets
ALZN

Pre-market Movers: TUSK, AQB, LGVN, CNTB, UWMC…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.05 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) is up over 37% at $3.03 Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) is up over 28% at $8.85 UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC) is up over 24% at $6.86 BioHiTech Global, Inc. (BHTG) is up over 24% at $1.28 Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) is up over 22% at $12.24 Intuit Inc. (INTU) is up over 10% at $692.10 BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) is up over 8% at $1.05 OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) is up over 7% at $2.16 Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (ALZN) is up over 5% at $2.25

In the Red

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) is down over 29% at $2.21 Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) is down over 27% at $8.78 Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is down over 22% at $35.39 Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) is down over 22% at $2.87 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) is down over 10% at $3.49 Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT) is down over 9% at $9.65 Workday, Inc. (WDAY) is down over 8% at $275.00 ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) is down over 7% at $1.90 Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is down over 6% at $27.28 Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is down over 4% at $1.04

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALZN AQB AUR BHTG BIMI BORR CLIR CNTB ECVT FLGC FTCH INTU LGVN OGI RDHL SEV TUSK UWMC WDAY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular