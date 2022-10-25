Pre-market Movers: TSHA, LMST, MEDP, WEBR, AAN…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA) is up over 41% at $2.13 Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (LMST) is up over 29% at $25.31 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) is up over 28% at $203.66 Weber Inc. (WEBR) is up over 26% at $6.36 The Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) is up over 12% at $9.15

In the Red

Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) is down over 10% at $76.48 Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) is down over 10% at $14.26 PepGen Inc. (PEPG) is down over 10% at $8.49 SHF Holdings, Inc. (SHFS) is down over 10% at $2.56 Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) is down over 9% at $2.20

