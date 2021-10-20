Pre-market Movers: TRKA, NVAX, SESN, HX, BBIG…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.00 A.M. EDT).

In the Green

Troika Media Group, Inc. (TRKA) is up over 26% at $2.04

Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) is up over 16% at $1.18

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (HX) is up over 15% at $11.00

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) is up over 10% at $6.68

Valneva SE (VALN) is up over 8% at $38.38

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) is up over 8% at $1.01

MICT, Inc. (MICT) is up over 6% at $1.54

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) is up over 6% at $1.06

In the Red

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is down over 17% at $132.49

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) is down over 15% at $6.56

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) is down over 5% at $3.06

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is down over 4% at $67.79

Grove, Inc. (GRVI) is down over 4% at $7.28

Immutep Limited (IMMP) is down over 4% at $4.11

