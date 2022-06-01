Markets
BFI

Pre-market Movers: TNXP, CNCE, TXMD, JAN, BFI…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.40 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is up over 31% at $3.21 TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) is up over 15% at $11.42 BurgerFi International, Inc. (BFI) is up over 13% at $4.00 RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) is up over 9% at $24.16 Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) is up over 8% at $174.57 Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) is up over 6% at $44.05 Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) is up over 6% at $7.47 Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) is up over 6% at $4.40 Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (VINE) is up over 6% at $2.89 Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE) is up over 5% at $19.06

In the Red

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) is down over 17% at $5.27 JanOne Inc. (JAN) is down over 15% at $3.16 Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH) is down over 12% at $8.27 S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is down over 8% at $319.97 Fluor Corporation (FLR) is down over 6% at $26.52 BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is down over 6% at $3.05 Green Brick Partners, Inc. (GRBK) is down over 5% at $23.00

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BFI BKSY CNCE CRM DLNG ESTE FLR GRBK JAN RCMT SPGI SPWH TNXP TXMD VINE VSCO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular