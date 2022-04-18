Markets
FGF

Pre-market Movers: TGTX, NKTR, MDVL, SGMA, INDO…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.40 A.M. ET).

In the Green

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (MDVL) is up over 19% at $2.91 SigmaTron International, Inc. (SGMA) is up over 11% at $6.76 Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) is up over 9% at $100.19 Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (DRTS) is up over 8% at $10.25 Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) is up over 7% at $57.86 PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) is up over 7% at $3.75 Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) is up over 7% at $3.36 Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) is up over 6% at $23.00 FG Financial Group, Inc. (FGF) is up over 5% at $3.71 Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is up over 5% at $2.19

In the Red

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) is down over 31% at $6.10 Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) is down over 22% at $4.78 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is down over 10% at $23.59 Genius Group Limited (GNS) is down over 7% at $7.35 Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is down over 5% at $4.58

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FGF FOXF HUSA INDO MDVL NKTR PLM PPBT RDBX SGMA SNDR TGTX WOR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular