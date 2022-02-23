Markets

Pre-market Movers: TEN, KOD, REVB, GMBL, CSGP…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) is up over 93% at $19.34 Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (REVB) is up over 31% at $2.02 Biofrontera AG (BFRA) is up over 17% at $3.20 TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) is up over 16% at $44.44 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is up over 14% at $4.81 MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) is up over 10% at $980.00 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is up over 8% at $9.56 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) is up over 7% at $511.50 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is up over 7% at $6.95 Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX) is up over 6% at $2.60

In the Red

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) is down over 70% at $14.65 Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL) is down over 27% at $2.16 CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) is down over 23% at $48.37 Rackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT) is down over 22% at $8.39 Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) is down over 20% at $3.37 Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. (BWV) is down over 17% at $47.33 Modiv Inc. (MDV) is down over 15% at $15 Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is down over 9% at $8.93 Vivakor, Inc. (VIVK) is down over 9% at $2.30 Fast Radius, Inc. (FSRD) is down over 7% at $2.83 Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE) is down over 5% at $30.94

