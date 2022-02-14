Pre-market Movers: TCBP, MODD, NXPL, HTCR, INCR…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc American Depositary Shares (TCBP) is up over 22% at $2.59 NextPlat Corp (NXPL) is up over 12% at $3.70 CEA Industries Inc. Common Stock (CEAD) is up over 9% at $2.54 Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is up over 7% at $123

In the Red

Modular Medical, Inc. (MODD) is down over 13% at $3.70 HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (HTCR) is down over 12% at $3.61 InterCure Ltd. (INCR) is down over 9% at $7.45 Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is down over 9% at $5.85 American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (AREB) is down over 9% at $2.54 Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) is down over 7% at $2.24

