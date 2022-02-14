Markets

Pre-market Movers: TCBP, MODD, NXPL, HTCR, INCR…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc American Depositary Shares (TCBP) is up over 22% at $2.59 NextPlat Corp (NXPL) is up over 12% at $3.70 CEA Industries Inc. Common Stock (CEAD) is up over 9% at $2.54 Splunk Inc. (SPLK) is up over 7% at $123

In the Red

Modular Medical, Inc. (MODD) is down over 13% at $3.70 HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (HTCR) is down over 12% at $3.61 InterCure Ltd. (INCR) is down over 9% at $7.45 Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is down over 9% at $5.85 American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (AREB) is down over 9% at $2.54 Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) is down over 7% at $2.24

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INCR MODD NXPL SENS SLI SPLK TCBP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular