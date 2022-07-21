Markets
APLD

Pre-market Movers: TBLT, SMCI, ELBM, MODD, SDIG…

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.55 A.M. ET).

In the Green

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (TBLT) is up over 21% at $5.10 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is up over 20% at $54.72 Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) is up over 19% at $3.37 Modular Medical, Inc. (MODD) is up over 17% at $5.50 Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) is up over 14% at $3.99 Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) is up over 13% at $14.97 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) is up over 12% at $8.92 Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (APRN) is up over 10% at $3.51 Fluor Corporation (FLR) is up over 8% at $26.98 Nokia Oyj (NOK) is up over 7% at $5.05

In the Red

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) is down over 15% at $2.71 Applied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD) is down over 15% at $2.11 Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (VERV) is down over 13% at $30.99 Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is down over 12% at $9.75 Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) is down over 10% at $8.65 Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is down over 9% at $5.64 WeTrade Group, Inc. (WETG) is down over 8% at $18.12 JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (JCSE) is down over 7% at $2.77

