Pre-market Movers: STRR, BXRX, CALA, VALN, TKLF…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Baudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX) is up over 30% at $0.26 Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) is up over 24% at $0.62 Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) is up over 15% at $0.97 IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) is up over 13% at $2.53 Casper Sleep Inc. (CSPR) is up over 11% at $6.41 OneSmart International Education Group Limited (ONE) is up over 11% at $0.18 Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is up over 9% at $25.80 Air Industries Group (AIRI) is up over 9% at $0.94 Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) is up over 8% at $0.18 Molecular Partners AG (MOLN) is up over 7% at $29.94 Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) is up over 7% at $6.70 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) is up over 7% at $0.36

In the Red

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR) is down over 30% at $1.15 Valneva SE (VALN) is down over 18% at $38.92 Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (TKLF) is down over 15% at $27.72 Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) is down over 12% at $34.00 G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) is down over 11% at $5.42 Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) is down over 9% at $9.30

