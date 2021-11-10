Pre-market Movers: STRN, SOPA, PRPL, POSH, GPL…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 05.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Stran & Company, Inc. (STRN) is up over 36% at $5.39 RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) is up over 22% at $285.11 PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) is up over 21% at $39.10 Veritone, Inc. (VERI) is up over 18% at $36.25 Bit Brother Limited (BTB) is up over 15% at $1.86 Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) is up over 14% at $184.01 Stem, Inc. (STEM) is up over 13% at $26.00 Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX) is up over 11% at $2.86 Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) is up over 8% at $42.00 Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB) is up over 7% at $2.06 EVgo, Inc. (EVGO) is up over 6% at $15.82

In the Red

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is down over 29% at $33.90 Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) is down over 29% at $13.50 Poshmark, Inc. (POSH) is down over 28% at $17.61 Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) is down over 27% at $0.28 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) is down over 19% at $253.00 Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) is down over 13% at $1.37 Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is down over 11% at $318.00 TORM plc (TRMD) is down over 9% at $7.95 Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) is down over 9% at $1.10 Amplitude, Inc. (AMPL) is down over 6% at $78.89

