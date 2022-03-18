Pre-market Movers: STNE, BBAI, INDO, AHPI, NR…

Markets
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET).

In the Green

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is up over 26% at $12.15 Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is up over 14% at $37.84 Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) is up over 10% at $4.55 Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is up over 9% at $7.28 Zhihu Inc. (ZH) is up over 8% at $2.21 CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) is up over 7% at $43.84 Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is up over 7% at $3.21 Bright Health Group, Inc. (BHG) is up over 7% at $2.44 GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is up over 5% at $36.46 FinVolution Group (FINV) is up over 5% at $4.40

In the Red

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) is down over 18% at $6.75 Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) is down over 11% at $3.03 GameStop Corp. (GME) is down over 7% at $80.82 LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) is down over 5% at $26.00 Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT) is down over 5% at $2.26

