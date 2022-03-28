Markets
ASRT

Pre-market Movers: STAA, CLVR, ASRT, HMLP, DLNG…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) is up over 17% at $86.01 Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT) is up over 15% at $2.99 Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) is up over 14% at $7.13 Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG) is up over 14% at $3.98 GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) is up over 7% at $6 Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is up over 6% at $7.90 Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) is up over 6% at $3.70 Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV) is up over 6% at $2.76 Zhihu Inc. (ZH) is up over 6% at $2.70 MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is up over 5% at $498.84

In the Red

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (CLVR) is down over 15% at $3.23 Olo Inc. (OLO) is down over 9% at $11.29 Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. (BWV) is down over 8% at $47 Sea Limited (SE) is down over 7% at $107.72 The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) is down over 7% at $49.56 Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) is down over 7% at $5.66 Momentus Inc. (MNTS) is down over 7% at $2.79 Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV) is down over 6% at $2.22 Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is down over 5% at $3.46

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASRT CLVR DDL DLNG ENSV GBX GLOP HMLP HUSA MNTS MSTR SBEV SE SLI STAA ZH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular