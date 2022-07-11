Markets

Pre-market Movers: SRAX, NYXH, DWAC, GP, GNS…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.20 A.M. ET).

In the Green

SRAX, Inc. (SRAX) is up over 32% at $3.49 Nyxoah S.A. (NYXH) is up over 26% at $10.10 Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) is up over 19% at $29.30 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) is up over 18% at $4 Genius Group Limited (GNS) is up over 16% at $6.99 Vicarious Surgical Inc. (RBOT) is up over 6% at $3.83 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) is up over 6% at $2.24

In the Red

ContraFect Corporation (CFRX) is down over 15% at $2.49 United Maritime Corporation (USEA) is down over 11% at $6.64 Tata Motors Limited (TTM) is down over 9% at $25.22 Symbotic Inc. (SYM) is down over 9% at $15.21 Passage Bio, Inc. (PASG) is down over 8% at $2.25 Autohome Inc. (ATHM) is down over 6% at $35.40 Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is down over 5% at $34.80

