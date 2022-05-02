Pre-market Movers: SOUN, BIOL, QMCO, FATH, VXRT…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).

In the Green

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is up over 117% at $14.14 BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL) is up over 30% at $6.00 Quantum Corporation (QMCO) is up over 19% at $2.24 Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (FATH) is up over 14% at $7.78 Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) is up over 14% at $4.00 Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) is up over 10% at $9.84 Ouster, Inc. (OUST) is up over 9% at $3.62 AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is up over 8% at $2.49 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is up over 8% at $2.29 Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) is up over 7% at $145.94 System1, Inc. (SST) is up over 7% at $13.53 Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) is up over 7% at $6.90 Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) is up over 5% at $3.20 Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) is up over 5% at $2.70

In the Red

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (KDNY) is down over 10% at $13.57 Belite Bio, Inc (BLTE) is down over 10% at $9.44 Vaxxinity, Inc. (VAXX) is down over 10% at $6.20 Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais (CIG) is down over 10% at $2.71 Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) is down over 9% at $5.80 Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (FRGE) is down over 8% at $17.30 ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) is down over 6% at $212.00 T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) is down over 6% at $3.85 FREYR Battery (FREY) is down over 5% at $8.47 Takung Art Co., Ltd. (TKAT) is down over 5% at $2.38

