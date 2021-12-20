Markets
APT

Pre-market Movers: SOPA, VRS, ITCI, IMMX, SPRB…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is up over 43% at $4.75 Verso Corporation (VRS) is up over 30% at $26.18 Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) is up over 16% at $45.50 Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) is up over 12% at $26.35 Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) is up over 12% at $5.89 Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is up over 11% at $242.59 Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) is up over 11% at $2.37 GBS Inc. (GBS) is up over 11% at $1.40 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is up over 10% at $3.57 Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (APT) is up over 9% at $6.59 Datasea Inc. (DTSS) is up over 8% at $1.55 Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is up over 7% at $0.55

In the Red

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (IMMX) is down over 16% at $3.36 Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (SPRB) is down over 14% at $4.28 Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (BLPH) is down over 14% at $2.74 cbdMD, Inc. (YCBD) is down over 13% at $1.15 Iris Energy Limited (IREN) is down over 9% at $16.00 Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK) is down over 9% at $11.75 Zhihu Inc. (ZH) is down over 8% at $5.21 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX) is down over 8% at $0.68 Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) is down over 7% at $18.50

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APT ARBK ARQQ BLPH CALT DTSS ELOX FSM GBS IMMX IREN ITCI LCTX NVAX OCGN SOPA SPRB VRS YCBD ZH ZSAN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular