Pre-market Movers: SNOA, CHGG, SOUN, HCDI, EVER…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA) is up over 50% at $4.01 SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) is up over 24% at $ 13.61 Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI) is up over 17% at $3.77 Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) is up over 9% at $102.77 HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) is up over 7% at $13.19 Ucommune International Ltd (UK) is up over 7% at $4.49 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) is up over 6% at $300.00 Quantum Corporation (QMCO) is up over 5% at $1.98

In the Red

Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) is down over 38% at $15.34 EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) is down over 15% at $12.50 Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) is down over 14% at $14.49 Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is down over 9% at $7.76 Vaxxinity, Inc. (VAXX) is down over 8% at $6.24 IN8bio, Inc. (INAB) is down over 6% at $2.25

