Pre-market Movers: SLQT, VDLR, AREB, UCL, SOPA…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.20 A.M. ET).

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) is up over 44% at $5.44 American Rebel Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AREB) is up over 44% at $3.19 uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) is up over 43% at $2.10 Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is up over 39% at $4.57 RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) is up over 20% at $0.61 AEye, Inc. (LIDR) is up over 8% at $3.00 Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES) is up over 8% at $1.52 Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) is up over 7% at $29.40 Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) is up over 7% at $1.05 CF Acquisition Corp. VI (CFVI) is up over 6% at $16.06 Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) is up over 6% at $1.04 E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is up over 5% at $0.76

SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) is down over 50% at $3.23 Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NVCT) is down over 15% at $6.75 Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) is down over 13% at $16.68 Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL) is down over 11% at $1.44 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is down over 10% at $26.72 Anghami Inc. (ANGH) is down over 8% at $17.91 Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) is down over 5% at $2.68

