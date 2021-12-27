Markets
Pre-market Movers: SKM, ICCM, BVXV, AVCT, GNCA…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 07.00 A.M. ET).

In the Green

IceCure Medical Ltd (ICCM) is up over 28% at $3.66 American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (AVCT) is up over 17% at $2.23 Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA) is up over 15% at $1.44 Orbsat Corp. (OSAT) is up over 13% at $4.19 RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) is up over 12% at $0.59 Nxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD) is up over 11% at $4.49 Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTPI) is up over 8% at $3.75 Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARDS) is up over 7% at $2.84

In the Red

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (SKM) is down over 39% at $29.20 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) is down over 17% at $2.29 Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is down over 7% at $14.74

