Pre-market Movers: SILO, PRTA, BIIB, NXPL, ABOS…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).

Silo Pharma, Inc. (SILO) is up over 82% at $9.31 Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) is up over 63% at $50.63 Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is up over 42% at $281.65 NextPlat Corp (NXPL) is up over 42% at $2.87 Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS) is up over 37% at $6.45 Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) is up over 16% at $15.10 Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) is up over 15% at $4.64 MOGU Inc. (MOGU) is up over 14% at $2.85 Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) is up over 12% at $51.96 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is up over 7% at $335.30 Azure Power Global Limited (AZRE) is up over 7% at $6.20

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) is down over 35% at $3.97 Nano Labs Ltd (NA) is down over 18% at $2.60 Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (ATXI) is down over 13% at $6.27 Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY) is down over 11% at $7.05 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) is down over 9% at $300.00 QVC, Inc. 6.250% Senior Secured (QVCC) is down over 9% at $16.61 Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) is down over 9% at $13.20 MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) is down over 9% at $8.05

