Pre-market Movers: SIGA, VMW, EVTL, TNXP, EBS…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 06.45 A.M. ET).

In the Green

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) is up over 37% at $17.11 VMware, Inc. (VMW) is up over 19% at $114 Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is up over 18% at $7 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is up over 16% at $2.97 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is up over 14% at $40.44 Chimerix, Inc. (CMRX) is up over 13% at $2.67 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL) is up over 12% at $7.60 FinVolution Group (FINV) is up over 6% at $3.98 Ouster, Inc. (OUST) is up over 6% at $2.53

In the Red

Bright Green Corporation (BGXX) is down over 8% at $10.30 NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NURO) is down over 8% at $3.95 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) is down over 8% at $3.01 Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) is down over 6% at $4.98

