Pre-market Movers: SHFS, GRNA, TOPS, AERC, BNGO…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).

SHF Holdings, Inc. (SHFS) is up over 46% at $7.40 GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) is up over 20% at $2.88 Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) is up over 16% at $6.35 Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) is up over 13% at $2.32 Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS) is up over 12% at $10.71 Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is up over 6% at $11.48 Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) is up over 5% at $34.00

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (AERC) is down over 16% at $4.95 Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) is down over 12% at $48.15 Adeia Inc. (ADEA) is down over 10% at $7.54 Medifast, Inc. (MED) is down over 9% at $105.64 InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) is down over 9% at $6.50 Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is down over 5% at $3.59

