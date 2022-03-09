Pre-market Movers: SBFM, DRCT, CRCT, ZEST, YEXT…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (SBFM) is up over 221% at $4.89 Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) is up over 70% at $2.05 Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (ZEST) is up over 28% at $3.91 Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is up over 23% at $20.55 Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ) is up over 23% at $14.10 Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is up over 19% at $5.06 NEXGEL, Inc. (NXGL) is up over 16% at $1.98 XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) is up over 14% at $70.97 Bright Health Group, Inc. (BHG) is up over 14% at $2.08 FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) is up over 13% at $15.94 MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) is up over 11% at $315 Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) is up over 9% at $2.30 Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) is up over 5% at $4.50

In the Red

Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) is down over 31% at $9.53 Yext, Inc. (YEXT) is down over 26% at $4.37 Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) is down over 23% at $8.44 Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) is down over 15% at $22 Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) is down over 14% at $7.56 PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) is down over 13% at $3.46 Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD) is down over 9% at $6.40 Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is down over 6% at $3.91 Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) is down over 5% at $2.45

