Markets
BHG

Pre-market Movers: SBFM, DRCT, CRCT, ZEST, YEXT…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.30 A.M. ET).

In the Green

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (SBFM) is up over 221% at $4.89 Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) is up over 70% at $2.05 Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (ZEST) is up over 28% at $3.91 Bumble Inc. (BMBL) is up over 23% at $20.55 Mainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ) is up over 23% at $14.10 Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) is up over 19% at $5.06 NEXGEL, Inc. (NXGL) is up over 16% at $1.98 XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO) is up over 14% at $70.97 Bright Health Group, Inc. (BHG) is up over 14% at $2.08 FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) is up over 13% at $15.94 MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) is up over 11% at $315 Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) is up over 9% at $2.30 Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) is up over 5% at $4.50

In the Red

Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) is down over 31% at $9.53 Yext, Inc. (YEXT) is down over 26% at $4.37 Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) is down over 23% at $8.44 Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) is down over 15% at $22 Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) is down over 14% at $7.56 PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) is down over 13% at $3.46 Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD) is down over 9% at $6.40 Enservco Corporation (ENSV) is down over 6% at $3.91 Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) is down over 5% at $2.45

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHG BMBL CRCT DRCT ENSV FIGS GATO ICD IMPP MDB MTR MXC MYNZ NXGL PLG PLM SBFM SFIX WWR XPO YEXT ZEST

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular