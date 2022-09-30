Markets
BEKE

Pre-market Movers: SAI, OLMA, SHFS, AMV, VLD…

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.15 A.M. ET).

In the Green

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) is up over 47% at $3.33 Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OLMA) is up over 21% at $3.30 SHF Holdings Inc (SHFS) is up over 20% at $10.57 Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc (AMV) is up over 17% at $40.04 Velo3D, Inc. (VLD) is up over 13% at $4.65 Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY) is up over 10% at $7.80 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) is up over 8% at $23.97 Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) is up over 8% at $2.44 IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is up over 6% at $5.09 KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is up over 5% at $17.18 Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) is up over 5% at $6.49 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is up over 5% at $2.52

In the Red

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) is down over 12% at $19.59 NIKE, Inc. (NKE) is down over 10% at $85.43 Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) is down over 9% at $2.32 TH International Ltd (THCH) is down over 8% at $6.70 Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is down over 6% at $8.99 Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc (ALPS) is down over 5% at $4.99

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BEKEEVTLFSMGETYHMCIONQMOTSNKEOLMARCIISJVLD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular