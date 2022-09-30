Pre-market Movers: SAI, OLMA, SHFS, AMV, VLD…

(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.15 A.M. ET).

In the Green

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) is up over 47% at $3.33 Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OLMA) is up over 21% at $3.30 SHF Holdings Inc (SHFS) is up over 20% at $10.57 Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc (AMV) is up over 17% at $40.04 Velo3D, Inc. (VLD) is up over 13% at $4.65 Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY) is up over 10% at $7.80 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) is up over 8% at $23.97 Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) is up over 8% at $2.44 IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is up over 6% at $5.09 KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is up over 5% at $17.18 Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) is up over 5% at $6.49 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is up over 5% at $2.52

In the Red

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII) is down over 12% at $19.59 NIKE, Inc. (NKE) is down over 10% at $85.43 Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) is down over 9% at $2.32 TH International Ltd (THCH) is down over 8% at $6.70 Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is down over 6% at $8.99 Alpine Summit Energy Partners Inc (ALPS) is down over 5% at $4.99

